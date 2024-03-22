Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Three alleged criminals were detained and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by police in Samba district here on Thursday, officials said.

A drug smuggler was also sent to jail after being booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPSA), they said.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Kunal Teji, Devinder Singh alias Deepu and Sourav Singh Nagra are involved in multiple criminal cases and pose a serious threat to public peace and tranquility, the officials said. They were detained in various areas of the district and sent to the district jail in Kathua.

Abdul Habib alias Bheem, a narcotics supplier, is known for spreading drug addiction in the community, they said. He was sent to the district jail in Jammu.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The officials said that the detention orders were issued by Samba's district magistrate and divisional commissioner based on detailed dossiers prepared by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)