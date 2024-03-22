Bihar Day, celebrated on March 22 every year, marks the formation of the Indian state of Bihar. This significant occasion commemorates the state's separation from the Bengal Presidency during the British colonial era. Bihar is a melting pot of linguistic diversity, reflecting its rich cultural tapestry. The primary language spoken in Bihar is Hindi, serving as the lingua franca for communication across the state. However, Bihar is also home to several regional languages and dialects, each with unique characteristics and cultural significance. As you observe Bihar Day 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of languages widely spoken in Bihar. Bihar Diwas: Litti Chokha, Khaja; 5 Traditional Bihari Dishes That Will Make You Say 'Gajab'.

1. Hindi: As the official language of India, Hindi serves as the primary language of communication in Bihar, and it is widely spoken and understood across the state.

2. Bhojpuri: Bhojpuri is a significant regional language spoken predominantly in the eastern and northern parts of Bihar. It has a rich cultural heritage and is often used in folk songs, literature, and cinema.

3. Magahi: Magahi is another important language spoken in Bihar, particularly in the southern and central regions. It has its own distinct literary tradition and is closely related to Hindi and Bhojpuri.

4. Maithili: Maithili is spoken primarily in the northern districts of Bihar and in some parts of neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Nepal. It has a long history and is recognized as one of India's 22 scheduled languages.

5. Angika: Angika is spoken in the eastern districts of Bihar, particularly in the Anga region. It is considered a dialect of Maithili but has its own unique characteristics and cultural significance.

These languages, along with others like Urdu and English, contribute to the linguistic diversity of Bihar, reflecting its rich cultural heritage and historical legacy. Wishing everyone a Happy Bihar Day!

