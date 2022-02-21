Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) To double farmers' income, the Jammu and Kashmir government is working on several schemes on dairy development in the union territory, officials said on Monday.

Being an agrarian region, the agriculture sector contributes 16.18 per cent to J&K's GDP, of which dairy sector constitutes more than one-third, they said.

"Dairy is one of the most important sectors and the vast population living in rural areas relies on dairy and livestock for their livelihood. Therefore, improving the position of the dairy sector in J&K is directly proportional to improving the socio-economic condition of people," the officials said.

Since the launch of 'Operation Flood' in 1970 which transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer, White Revolution is gaining momentum in the whole of the country and J&K is also marching on the path, they said.

"Majority of the dairy producers in J&K are small holders having 2-3 animals, while the UT is producing 70 lakh liters of milk per day. To increase production, the government has started several schemes like dairy entrepreneurship development scheme (DEDS) which focuses on setting up small dairy farms," the officials said.

"Government is also working on cooperatives, as it helps to make milk production profitable with Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) is also working to raise the capacity from 50,000 LPD of milk production to three lakh LPD," the officials added.

The government highlights the success story of Manzoor Ahmad from Ramban district of Jammu division who shifted from running a dry fruit shop to dairy business.

Ahmad sells around 200 litres of milk per day. His dream of becoming an entrepreneur was fulfilled with guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department, Ramban, the officials said.

The department offered him guidance on scientific lines to manage his dairy farm. Starting with four cows at his dairy farm in Bankoot, Banihal but with the help of Animal Husbandry Department the number has now reached to 20 cows for his farm under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS).

Another success story is that of Asiya Bashir who at the very beginning had the idea of becoming an entrepreneur, supporting her family financially.

In the Shopian district of south Kashmir, Asiya set up a dairy farm under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) of the department. A resident of village Chiraath, Shopian, Asiya is successfully running her farm with 12 cows, of which six cows are giving milk.

According to Asiya, is able to sell 90 to 100 liters per day through Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)