New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) In a leadership rejig, food & beverage major Pepsico on Friday said Jagrut Kotecha will lead the India business as the CEO, while the incumbent Ahmed El Sheikh will assume the charge of the Middle East business unit.

Kotecha, who is the Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) will assume the role of CEO for PepsiCo India in Sheikh's place, the company said in a statement.

Ahmed El Sheikh, who led the PepsiCo India business for almost seven years, will move on from his current role and assume new responsibilities as of March 2024, it said.

"This leadership change, reflecting PepsiCo's dynamic and forward-thinking global approach, has been meticulously planned and was communicated to the India office employees yesterday (Thursday) as part of a series of leadership changes across AMESA," it said.

PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer -- Africa, Middle East & South Asia -- Eugene Willemsen said India remains a pivotal market for the company, playing a crucial role in our global strategy.

"Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community-focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity," he said.

Welcoming Kotecha, he said, "We will continue to scale new zeniths of success under his leadership with our Indian consumers."

PepsiCo, which owns brands such as Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade, and Quaker, entered the Indian market in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest food and beverage businesses here.

Pepsico India Holdings revenue from the sale of products and services on a consolidated basis was up 28.47 per cent to Rs 8,127.07 crore, for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

