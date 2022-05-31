New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Jan Aushadhi outlets for the first time crossed the Rs 100 crore sales mark in May, an official release said on Tuesday.

Jan Aushadhi outlets offer more than 1,600 generic medicines, 250 surgical devices, nutraceuticals, Ayush products and Suvidha Sanitary pads.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

"In its journey of last eight years, starting from the annual turnover of Rs 8 crore in year 2014-15, PMBI has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs 100 crore in the month of May, 2022 which in turn has saved around Rs 600 crore of citizens of the country," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

In May 2021, total sales stood at Rs 83.77 crore.

With a vision to provide quality medicines at affordable rates to the common man especially the poor, the goverment has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024.

There are 8,735 such stores across 739 districts in the country, at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)