Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Thursday appealed to the Lieutenant Governor administration to put the recent notification of the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir in abeyance till the time people are educated about the rules and procedures.

JCCI said it is not against the property tax but feels that it is not the right time to implement the property tax in the union territory.

"This is not the proper time for implementation of the property tax statute. We appeal to Union territory administration to keep the concerned statutory order in abeyance till the time people at large are properly educated about property tax rules and procedures," JCCI President Arun Gupta said.

Gupta, who chaired a meeting to discuss the issue of property tax imposition from April 1, said the government had decided to take this initiative last year, but the chamber of commerce and industries played its due role by intervening and taking up the matter with the government and successfully getting it stalled.

He also said that the government is comparing this property tax with those states which are already developed.

"There is a need to understand that Jammu has not got the proper shape of development and until and unless our UT is properly developed, we request to keep this order of property tax in abeyance," Gupta added.

The representative of Bazar Associations and Trade Associations unanimously opposed the decision of the government to impose property tax, and also they were of the opinion that if the government does not withdraw this order of property tax then the chamber should take the lead and call for a Jammu bandh.

