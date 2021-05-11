New Delhi, May 11: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio widened its mobile subscriber base to 414.9 million in February, with healthy addition of 4.2 million users, as it managed a comfortable lead in the market, according to TRAI data.

In fact, all three private operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea added subscribers during the month, as per TRAI. Industry watchers attributed the strong market momentum to positive business sentiments prevailing in February, weeks before the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the nation. Reliance Jio Lost Around 20 Lakh Subscribers in Punjab And Haryana in December 2020 Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest: Report.

As per sector regulator's data, Bharti Airtel logged 3.7 million net adds, taking its wireless user base in February to 348.3 million. Notably, Vodafone Idea added 6.5 lakh users (after many months), as it expanded its user base to 282.6 million in February.

Overall, Jio topped net additions in February - the Mukesh Ambani-led company saw a healthy rebound in subscriber net adds at 4.2 million in February, higher than 1.9 million additions in January. Airtel's net adds in January had been 5.8 million.

As per subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, the total wireless subscribers increased to 1,167.71 million at the end of February 2021, logging monthly growth rate of 0.72 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas rose to 639.24 million at the end of February (633.27 million in January), while in rural areas wireless subscription increased to 528.47 million during the same period (from 526.15 million). Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.94 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively, TRAI said.

As on February, 2021, the private telcos held as much as 89.57 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers, whereas state-owned telecom corporations BSNL and MTNL, had a market share of only 10.43 per cent. In a buzzing market where overall net wireless subscriber additions came in at 8.2 million, both BSNL and MTNL lost subscribers in February.

The market share of Reliance Jio in terms of total wireless subscribers stood at 35.54 per cent, Bharti Airtel at 29.83 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 24.20 per cent, as per TRAI. The number of broadband subscribers increased to 765.09 million at the end of February from 757.61 million in January, a growth of 0.99 per cent.

Top five service providers held 98.8 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of February. These service providers were Reliance Jio (417.42 million), Bharti Airtel (188.21 million), Vodafone Idea (123.28 million), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (25.42 million) and Atria Convergence (1.82 million).

