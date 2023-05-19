New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 39 per cent to Rs 114.83 crore in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 188.36 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was 16.4 per cent higher at Rs 1,862.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,599.83 crore in the year-ago period.

JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 1,716.95 crore in Q4FY23, up 16.9 per cent, as against Rs 1,468.64 crore.

Its total income in the March quarter was Rs 1,878.76 crore.

"Despite an unabated increase in the fuel cost, the company has been able to record satisfactory performance by improving its various efficiency parameters, better product mix & geo mix and focusing on several green initiatives," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said.

Its sales volume during the quarter was 3.38 million tonnes.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, JKCL's net profit was 22.7 per cent down to Rs 369.11 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 477.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 6,451.50 crore in FY23, 19 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

The JK Organisation's board, in a meeting held on Friday, recommended a dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Besides, it also approved raising of up to Rs 200 crore from the market through the issuance of green bonds/ Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to part finance the ongoing projects.

Further, JKCL said: "Considering the government's focus on infrastructure development & higher budgetary allocation towards infrastructure development and various other initiatives for housing & road development, the outlook for cement sector is quite positive in the coming year."

Share of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 780.15 apiece on the BSE, down 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

