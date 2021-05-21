New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday closed with a gain of nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock rallied 10 per cent to Rs 513.90 -- its 52-week high -- during the day on the BSE. It closed with a gain of 5.63 per cent at Rs 493.40.

On the NSE, it jumped 4.98 per cent to close at Rs 489.

In traded volume terms, 4.36 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 73.29 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)