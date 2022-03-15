New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed IIT-Madras professor R Krishna Kumar as technology advisor to the company's Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania.

Kumar, a renowned expert in vehicle dynamics and tyre technology, was also instrumental in setting up the Raghupati Singhania Centre for Vehicle Dynamics and Tyre Mechanics at IIT-Madras and has been driving it for the last 18 years, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a statement.

Stating that the vehicle dynamics and tyre technology are rapidly changing due to electric vehicles and safety and environmental concerns, the company said the challenge is to come out with preemptive solutions.

"This calls for a nuanced, focussed and structured approach in all areas of technology development. This endeavour will get further boost with this strategic appointment of Professor Krishna Kumar," it added.

