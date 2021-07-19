Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The country's leading container port JNPT said on Monday it has issued letter of intent (LoI) to nine successful bidders to develop its SEZ.

Spread over 277 hectares, the multi-product port based-SEZ at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is aimed at boosting exports by enabling port-led industrialisation under the Sagarmala initiative of the shipping ministry.

The LoI to nine bidders was handed over by the JNPT Deputy Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh on Monday, the government-owned port operator said in a release.

It also said the six firms, including Simosis International and Sarveshwar Logistics Pvt Ltd, who were felicitated as they became operational, are already operating out of the SEZ.

“This is a great occasion for JNPT-SEZ, and we are confident of attracting more leading global companies for making India a manufacturing hub as the infrastructure development underway in JNPT-SEZ is as per the international benchmark,” said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.

It is an infrastructure-ready project with all regulatory approvals in place to facilitate new investors, he said, adding the SEZ will further enhance the “Ease of Doing Business” and further promote manufacturing and directly contribute to making JNPT the Port of choice for the Exim trade.

The maritime industry has seen rapid growth in the last few years due to increased planned outlay of the government, improved infrastructure facilities and greater access to global markets.

JNPT-SEZ aims to slash costs, help move goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to increase the competitiveness of Indian goods globally, the release said.

Also, the companies setting their base can leverage the business benefits that the SEZ offers due to the proximity to the port. With systematic planning, integration, and development of SEZ, along with an efficient and interlinked transport network, will help play a vital role in reaping significant benefits that will help the country and make Port-based industrialization a success, it added.

According to the release, the land allotment for the industry is done through the e-tender-cum-e-auction process as per policy guidelines for Port Guidelines for Land Management.

The recent e-tender-cum-e-auction was floated with the approval of competent authority on NIC, Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP), it added.

As per the recommendation of the tender committee and approval of the competent authority, the nine qualified bidders in JNPT SEZ are Cineline India, Darwin Platform Logistics, Darwin Platform Shipping, Daund Sugar, ENVOPAP (Paper Plus Technologies Pvt Ltd), IG International, Maharaja Merchandise, MEIR Commodities India, and SRS Pharmaceuticals, it said.

