New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Joon Realty on Thursday announced Rs 1,125 crore capex over the next 3 years to diversify into luxury real estate development business across India.

The investment will drive Joon Realty's foray into premium residential, commercial, and mixed-use assets, with an initial focus on luxury and lifestyle markets across India, a company statement said.

This strategic deployment of capital ensures a regulated presence across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, it added.

According to the statement, Joon Realty has announced a Rs 1,125 crore capital expenditure plan over the next three years, marking a transition in the group's diversification strategy.

Transitioning from a legacy rooted in land banking and infrastructure, the company is now venturing into real estate development, it noted.

The move comes as the company looks to capitalise on rising demand for lifestyle-centric urban infrastructure and environmentally responsible developments, where 71 per cent of India's UHNIs and HNIs plan to invest in luxury real estate over the next 12–24 months, it stated.

The company has previously collaborated with industry leaders like Tata Power, Jio, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Larsen & Toubro across civil infrastructure, electrification, and utility-driven construction.

Joon Group has also executed large-scale infrastructure projects like canals, highways, telecom, and power transmission across India and Nepal, underscoring its ability to manage high-precision, multi-agency operations with a deep commitment to sustainability.

Mohit Joon, Managing Director of Joon Realty, said, "India's urban landscape is undergoing a structural transformation. With the real estate market projected to touch a USD 1 trillion valuation by 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and progressive policy reforms, the opportunity is both urgent and immense. Our Rs 1,125 crore capex is more than a real estate investment; it is a commitment to reimagining how Indians live, work, and experience community in a new urban era".

Joon Realty's go-to-market strategy will centre around the targeted geographies and markets that offer a combination of rising affluence, land affordability, and proximity to Tier 1 infrastructure, it stated.

This balanced expansion approach will allow Joon to serve diverse customer segments while reinforcing its position as a next-generation real estate brand.

The company also plans to strategically activate parts of its existing land portfolio while continuing to build out its pipeline through public-private partnerships, joint ventures, and strategic alliances.

With a robust land portfolio and strong execution capabilities rooted in its engineering lineage, Joon Realty is well-positioned to become a future-forward developer with indigenous capabilities, it stated.

