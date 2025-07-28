New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Jindal Stainless has signed an agreement with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a central university under the Railways Ministry, to undertake research and training on the usage of stainless steel in transportation, infrastructure and logistics sectors, a statement said on Monday.

As per the MoU, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will collaborate in the fields of research, teaching, and training activities pertaining to the use of stainless steel in transportation, infrastructure and logistics sector, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said.

Both entities will jointly support the development of the academic curriculum as well as the executive programs relevant to the sector. Additionally, they will explore synergies for joint research, partnerships with international institutes, and internship and placement opportunities for GSV students in Vadodara.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "Our partnership with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya reinforces our shared mission to build a skilled and future-ready talent, aligned with the country's industrial ambitions."

