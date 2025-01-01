New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent increase in sales at 7,516 units in December 2024, as compared to the year-ago month.

The company recorded its highest-ever EV sales in December and NEV (new energy vehicle) sales accounted for over 70 per cent of the total sales with its crossover utility vehicle Windsor alone clocking 3,785 units, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Reflecting on 2024, a company spokesperson said it was a year of transformation with the successful launch of the joint venture (between JSW and China's SAIC) and refreshed brand identity, reaffirming commitment to India's automotive evolution.

"Going forward, we will maintain our growth momentum while driving continuous disruption and innovation. We are committed to introducing new products every six months, alongside delivering exceptional customer service," the spokesperson added.

JSW MG Motor India plans to build on this momentum into 2025 with a slew of innovations and products lined up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January, the statement said.

