Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Automaker JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its latest MG SELECT, the first experience centre in the city, aiming to strengthen its footprint in the region.

The company has targeted to inaugurate 14 such facilities in 13 cities across the country.

Based on the philosophy of 'Reimagining Luxury', the MG SELECT Experience Centre would offer personalised services, iconic product lines blended with new age luxury, innovation and sustainability to car buyers in India, a company statement here said.

The MG SELECT Experience Centre situated in Nandanam, would cater to the new age luxury car buyers.

The company's Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "Luxury consumption in India has grown exponentially in recent years, with MG SELECT we aim to further create a niche for the luxury car buyers by redefining and elevating the car ownership journey."

"Our vision of redefining the Indian luxury automotive landscape aligns with our dealer partners and together we will create newer benchmarks by offering technologically advanced products and exclusive experiences," he added.

The company has showcased two of its products -- the MG Cyberster and MG M9 - the Presidential Limousine, at the MG SELECT showroom, in the city.

