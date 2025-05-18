Jammu, May 18 (PTI) A juvenile wanted in multiple cases related to an attack on a police party, drug peddling and illegal arms was nabbed with a country-made pistol here on Sunday, police said.

He was apprehended by a police team in connection with an FIR registered against him earlier this year under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, a spokesperson of the force said.

He was also wanted in separate cases related to an attack on a police party, drug peddling and possession of illegal arms.

Police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people and all necessary measures are being taken to curb all criminal activities, the spokesperson added.

