Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Home-grown hospitality and restaurant company K Hospitality Corp on Friday said it has formed a 50-50 joint venture 'Fire Foods Africa' with West Africa's Chanrai Summit Group to open Domino's Pizza in Ghana.

K Hospitality Corp has signed up the franchise rights for expanding Domino's Pizza into Ghana, Africa, the company said in a statement.

Fire Foods Africa has already opened first two stores in downtown Accra in Osu and East Legon, Ghana.

"We are elated to partner with Domino's to bring the pizza brand to Ghana, Africa. Domino's Pizza's super-fast delivery is something that we are looking forward to delivering to customers across Ghana. Our new JV, Fire Foods Africa, will be expanding Domino's Pizza across Ghana, with a multi-million-dollar investment planned towards opening multiple stores over the next few years,” K Hospitality Corp Executive Director Karan Kapur said.

Fire Foods Africa expects to open over 25 stores in the next few years and expand into additional countries across the African continent, according to the statement.

K Hospitality Corp is planning significant QSR format growth, and the expansion with Domino's is part of its QSR 2030 Vision for the group to invest and build various leading formats in the QSR sector.

Some of K Hospitality Corp brands include Travel Food Services (TFS), Copper Chimney, The Irish House, Blue Sea Banquets & Caterers, GVK Lounge, Punkah House, Bombay Brasserie, Bombay Borough, Pavitra Catering, amongst others.

