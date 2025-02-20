Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Karnataka is expected to witness above normal rainfall during the pre-monsoon season, with significant rainfall in April and May, officials said on Thursday.

This February, temperatures were 2.5 degree celsius higher than usual, but the pre-monsoon season is expected to bring above-average rainfall, they added.

A cabinet sub-committee meeting, chaired by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, was held on Thursday to discuss the 2025 Rabi and Monsoon seasons, agriculture, drinking water supply, weather conditions, and reservoir water levels.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy attended the meeting.

Officials briefed the ministers, stating, "Above-normal rainfall is expected during the pre-monsoon season, with good rainfall in April and May. There is also a likelihood of increased rainfall in the last week of February and March. However, rainfall during the Rabi season has been below average, and precipitation from October to December is expected to decline."

Officials reported that February has already recorded higher-than-normal temperatures, with a 2.5 degree celsius increase over the average.

However, a temperature drop is expected in the last week of the month.

Following this, the Revenue Minister instructed officials to ensure there is no drinking water shortage across the state and to take necessary precautions.

The cabinet sub-committee also reviewed the current water storage in major reservoirs.

"Karnataka's 14 key reservoirs currently hold 535.21 TMC of water, around 60 per cent of the average storage. Last year, at the same time, the storage was 332.52 TMC," a statement from the Revenue Minister's office said.

Expressing concern over lower water levels in some reservoirs, Gowda emphasised the need to carefully manage available water, considering irrigation requirements and future drinking water needs.

The Water Resources department has been directed to provide a clear report on expected reservoir levels in the coming months and to ensure that drinking water needs are prioritised before releasing water for irrigation.

"Due to long-term water scarcity and water quality issues, drinking water is being supplied via tankers and borewells to 66 villages across 13 taluks in five districts—Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, and Ramanagara," the statement said.

"Similarly, tankers and borewells are supplying drinking water to 56 wards in urban local bodies across Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, and Kolar districts. The meeting also discussed identifying additional villages that may face water shortages in the near future," it added.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has been instructed to make comprehensive preparations by reviewing past measures and considering additional steps to address drinking water issues.

A detailed report will be presented at the next Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, officials stated.

The Revenue Minister also informed that Rs 488.30 crore is currently available in the PD accounts (Disaster Relief Fund) of all Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars, ensuring that financial constraints will not hinder relief measures, they added.

