Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Friday approved 73 projects worth Rs 3,935.52 crore.

The projects are expected to generate employment for nearly 15,000 people, according to a statement.

Also Read | Who Are Houthis? Everything About Rebel Group That Sparked US and UK Strikes Amid Red Sea Crisis.

Proposals submitted by Bengaluru-based companies -- ETL Secure Space Limited, and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited -- which are going to invest Rs 490.5 crore and Rs 346.35 crore respectively were among the marquis projects greenlighted by the panel.

Patil, the minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development said the projects that received a nod would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)