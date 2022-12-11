Mangaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Moodbidri town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district will host the 25th international cultural jamboree of Scouts and Guides from December 21 to 27.

The week-long activities will be held at the 100-acre campus of the Alva's Education Foundation at Moodbidri, M Mohan Alva, DK chief commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides said in a release here.

He said the theme of the jamboree will be 'culture for youth solidarity.' Around 50,000 students including Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers from across the country will take part in the event.

The cultural programmes at the jamboree will be held on 10 stages prepared in the campus from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. The participating students will exhibit their various adventure skills, talents and culture beside rendering community service in the area, he said.

Five programmes on the themes of agriculture/horticulture, science, books, art and culture and food will be held during the jamboree.

The participants will be accommodated in 20 hostels of the Alva's Education Foundation and served free food.

The event is estimated to cost Rs 30 crore, of which the government will release Rs 10 crore. The remaining amount will be collected from donors and sponsors, Alva said.

