Lucknow, December 11: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till January 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The applicants must have attained the age of 22 years and must not have attained the age more than 35 years as on July 1, 2023.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

A candidate for direct recruitment to the service, till the last Date for submitting the application:- (A) Must be a Bachelor of Laws of a University established by Law in U.P. or any other University of India recognised for this purpose by the Governor, Or (B) Must be an Advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in the Court or Courts subordinate thereto; (C) Must possess a thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022:How to Apply

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in

Now, they may click on the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION-2022”

Now, candidates may click on the application link

After this, they may fill in their application form

Candidates may now pay their fees

Now, they are required to submit their fees.

Once completed, candidates may download their application form for future reference.

