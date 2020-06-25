New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday rallied 8 per cent after the firm reported a 39.5 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2020.

The lender's stock jumped 7.97 per cent to close at Rs 33.85 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.72 per cent to Rs 34.40.

On the NSE, it gained 7.81 per cent to settle at Rs 33.80.

In terms of volume, 7.98 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 68 lakh on the NSE.

The bank on Wednesday reported a 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 60.02 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,803.15 crore from Rs 1,746.04 crore in Q4 of 2018-19.

