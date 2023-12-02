Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir Saturday warned electricity consumers to avoid hooking, bypassing of meters and exceeding overload, saying criminal charges would be framed against those involved in power theft.

In an attempt to combat large-scale power pilferage and improve bill deposits by defaulting consumers, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) conducted 10,465 inspections while more than 11,000 power consumers faced disconnection in the last 10 days of November, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

The KPDCL also realized a revenue of Rs 85.24 crore, including power receipts, in the same period, with highest remittances of Rs 16.42 crore recorded on November 28 alone, the spokesman said.

The spokesperson confirmed rampant hooking of lines on bare conductor in metered areas and exceeding energy use beyond agreed load by flat-rated consumers across the Kashmir division.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

"During inspection overdrive, a penalty of Rs 1.03 crore was imposed on consumers found involved in power theft in the last 10 days of November. As many as 995 connections were regularised and 2,120 KW load added," the spokesman said.

Ganderbal circle conducted the highest number of 2,945 inspections, followed by Sopore with 2,048, Srinagar circle II 1,950, Pulwama 1,528, Bijbehara 1,004 and Srinagar Circle I 990.

The spokesman said power supply of 11,238 consumers were disconnected for having pending energy dues exceeding three months. This included 7,828 domestic, 2,979 commercial and 346 industrial consumers.

He assured the consumers of strict adherence to power curtailment schedule following additional allocation of power to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir by the central government.

Emphasizing judicious use of power, the spokesperson warned consumers to avoid hooking, bypassing of meters and exceeding overload, failing which the KPDCL will file criminal charges under provisions of the Electricity Act.

"We will soon start sharing details of consumers who have pending energy dues in lakhs. We will also expose hookers who have the temerity to openly use power unauthorisedly," he said, adding that FIRs will be lodged against those who physically assault KPDCL staff for performing official duties.

The spokesman also warned commercial consumers including hotels, malls and other business outlets who have been found involved in tampering with meters and have been caught red-handed by the Central Inspection Squad of KPDCL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)