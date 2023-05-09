Kozhikode, May 9 (PTI) A man suffered minor burn injuries on Tuesday when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded, police said.

Haris Rahman (23), a contract worker with the Railways suffered injuries when he reached the office in Kozhikode town.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

Rahman said the mobile phone which was purchased two years ago caught fire unexpectedly.

"It (mobile phone) was in my pocket and luckily the display was facing towards my body. I felt the heat and suddenly the trouser caught fire under the impact of the explosion," he told PTI.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here's a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

Rahman was admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

On April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)