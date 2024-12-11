Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) With the aim of fostering environmental awareness, the 1 Kerala Naval Unit NCC (1K NU NCC) on Wednesday launched an initiative to create a Miyawaki urban forest on its premises at Akkulam near here as part of the "one tree, one cadet" campaign.

The event was led by Brigadier Anand Kumar, group Commander, Thiruvananthapuram, who planted the first sapling, marking the beginning of the eco-friendly initiative, a release from the defence PRO here said.

The function was attended by Lieutenant Commander Nirmal Abraham, executive officer of 1K NU NCC, Mathew Dan, retired principal scientist, Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (TBGRI), and Naveen Leno, assistant professor at the government agricultural college.

Around 200 cadets from 1 Kerala Naval Unit NCC, 1 Kerala Air Squadron NCC and 4 K Bn NCC will actively contribute to the plantation drive, the release said.

Using the globally acclaimed Miyawaki afforestation method, the project aims to create a dense, sustainable forest on a small area of land along the Akkulam lake.

The initiative is expected to transform the area into a thriving urban forest, serving as a model for similar projects across the region. As the first Miyawaki forest launched under the "one tree, one cadet" campaign, it is a testament to the NCC's dedication to safeguarding the environment for future generations, the release added.

