New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Financial services platform KFin Technologies on Wednesday announced a new role for its chief executive officer (CEO) Sreekanth Nadella as the company managing director (MD).

Nadella will be holding the position of MD as well as CEO. In his new role, he will continue to steer the company's focus and efforts to deliver best in class, enhanced and technology focused solutions, positively impacting the overall financial services ecosystem, KFintech said in a statement.

He was appointed as CEO of KFintech in 2020 and transformed the organization into a customer-centric, digitally agile technology solutions provider.

Under his leadership, the company has serviced over 100 million key investor accounts, to reach out to over 3,500 issuers including banks, PSUs, and mutual funds.

