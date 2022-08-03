New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Kia India on Wednesday said it will offer six airbags as standard fitment in its mid-sized SUV Seltos.

The decision to provide six airbags on all the trims of the model is in line with the increased focus on safety, it added.

The South Korean automaker already offers six airbags as standard fitment in its model Carens.

"It is our constant effort to update our products at regular intervals, basis our market research and understanding of the ever-evolving demands of customers," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

India is an important market for Kia globally, and Seltos is a very important product, he added.

Seltos accounts for close to 60 per of the company's total sales in the country.

The government has proposed to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system that interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

