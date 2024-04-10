Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will run 234 trains (117 each in Up and Down lines) on the Dakshineswar-New Garia route (Blue Line) on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday.

India's oldest Metro service will also operate 122 trains (61 pairs) on the newly introduced route between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan (Green Line), a statement said.

On the other hand, 90 services along the Sealdah-Sector V stretch (Green Line) will be available Thursday.

The first train service from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas on the Blue Line will begin at 6.50 am.

The last train to Kavi Subhas will leave Dakshineswar at 9.28 pm, while the last train from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar will leave at 9.30 pm.

On the Green line, the first metro service will begin at 7 am from both Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

The last Metro will operate from both Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations at 9.45 pm.

