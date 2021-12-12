New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ashu Suyash as independent director of bank for a period of 5 years.

The appointment is effective from January 24, 2022, up to January 23, 2027, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Suyash was managing director of rating agency CRISIL, it said.

The board has also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore in through debt instrument in one or more tranches next fiscal, it added. HRS hrs

