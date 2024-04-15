Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank customers on Monday reported difficulties accessing services due to problems with the system at the private sector lender.

The lender's customers started facing difficulties in completing transactions like UPI payments, money withdrawals, and also accessing online banking in the morning and took to social media to voice their issues.

Responding on social media at 2045 hrs, the lender said there was "an intermittent issue" faced by its customers and added that its team was "actively working" to resolve the issue swiftly.

In a statement to the media, the lender said, "We regret to inform that our technical servers are currently experiencing intermittent slowness".

There was no clarity on the time that would be required for the systems to work normally.

It can be noted that the Reserve Bank has been pressing lenders to be very diligent on such aspects and has also taken exemplary actions in the past against some lenders because of outages.

