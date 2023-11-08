Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Poet Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday filed a complaint alleging that his vehicle was hit here by a car of an unidentified person who also "attacked" CRPF and police personnel deployed for his security, police said.

"We received the complaint from Kumar Vishwas via online and a telephone call to Indirapuram police station," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

Shortly after, one Dr Pallav Bajpai approached Indirapuram police and alleged that his vehicle was hit and the security personnel of Kumar Vishwas attacked him, Singh said.

The incident occurred near Hindon bridge in the afternoon, police said.

"We are looking into both the complaints and initiated preliminary investigations. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of this investigation," said the ACP.

