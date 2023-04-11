Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old labourer fell to death from the first floor of an under construction mall in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | India Will Become Third Largest Economy in the World, Says Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The incident took place at Global Square Mall on Monday afternoon, when the victim was fixing a steel grill on the first floor and he slipped and fell, an official said.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

The victim Indal Bharati Pancham Gautam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)