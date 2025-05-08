Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) A labourer was killed and three others were injured after a wall in an under-construction building's basement collapsed, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a wall was being built by digging the basement of an under-construction house in sector 27.

The wall suddenly collapsed and four workers were trapped under the debris, police said.

The house owner, contractor and other labourers who were present on the spot rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital.

Krishna, a 42-year-old labourer from West Bengal, died during treatment, police said.

"Two workers are being treated in the hospital and one worker was discharged from the hospital after first aid. People living nearby said that the incident happened due to the rain in the past few days. We are investigating the matter", a senior police officer said.

