Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) A lady head constable posted at the Women Police Station in Manesar was arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an official said.

The arrested accused, Parmila, had demanded Rs 10,000 from an individual for providing a copy of an agreement regarding a dispute, the ACB official said. The said individual later filed a complaint with the ACB.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

According to the ACB, the complainant was having a dispute with a woman, and both were called to the Women Police Station for reconciliation.

After the settlement, their statements were recorded. However, when the complainant requested a copy of the agreement, Parmila asked for Rs 10,000 in exchange.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The ACB, upon receiving the complaint, laid a trap and sent the complainant to Parmila with Rs 5,000 on Wednesday. During the operation, she was caught inside her car in front of the police station premises.

Questioning of the woman head constable is underway, the ACB official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)