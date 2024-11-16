Dimapur, Nov 16 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang said land compensation has been a major factor behind delays in infrastructure projects.

Zeliang recently visited Phek, Kiphire, Shamator, Tuensang, and Mokokchung districts to review National Highway projects.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 16 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Thy DyCM on Friday said land compensation is one the major hindrances in infrastructure development in Nagaland and appealed to the public to avoid obstructing national highway projects over land-related disputes, stressing that cooperation from all stakeholders is crucial for the timely completion of these vital projects.

Zeliang called on the public to continue their support when projects are officially sanctioned and work commences, ensuring that contractors can carry out their work without facing unnecessary hurdles.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 16 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)