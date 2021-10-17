Erode (Tamil Nadu) Oct 17 (PTI): A leopard, believed to be four years old, was found dead on a road between Thalavadi and Thalamalai in Erode district on Sunday, forest officials said.

The big cat might have been fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle, said the officials and a veterinarian who went to the scene after being informed by villagers about the death.

Later, the officials said they disposed of the carcass. Investigations have begun to identify the vehicle which caused the death of the leopard, they added.

