The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is often a theater for statistical debate, but a recent broadcast graphic has pushed the conversation into the realm of controversy. During the Super 8 encounter between India and South Africa on Sunday, 22 February, host broadcaster Star Sports displayed a "Power Hitter" comparison that has since been widely ridiculed by fans and cricket analysts. Team India Funny Memes Go Viral After Men in Blue Suffer One-Side Loss Against South Africa in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
The infographic utilized a proprietary "Skill Scale" to measure batting attributes. To the surprise of viewers, it rated the 23-year-old Tilak Varma as a more potent power hitter than the veteran Proteas finisher David Miller.
The Graphic vs The Reality
The broadcast metric reportedly assigned Varma a power rating in the high 97, while Miller, famously nicknamed "Killer Miller" for his long-standing finishing prowess, was rated significantly lower at 64.
The timing of the graphic proved particularly unfortunate. While the scale suggested Varma held the advantage in raw power, the on-field performances told a different story:
David Miller: Played a match-winning innings of 63 runs off 35 balls, including seven boundaries and three towering sixes. His performance rescued South Africa from an early collapse of 20/3.
Tilak Varma: Struggled to find rhythm, lasting only two balls before being dismissed for 1 run by Marco Jansen.
David Miller vs Tilak Varma: Career Summary
|Statistic
|David Miller (SA)
|Tilak Varma (IND)
|Super 8 Score (22 Feb)
|63 (35)
|1 (2)
|T20I Strike Rate
|141.56
|141.60
|T20 Strike Rate
|138.56
|143.65
|Experience
|137 T20Is
|45 T20Is
Social Media Backlash
The disparity between the "Power Scale" and the veteran’s actual output led to an immediate outcry on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). "If some one says Miller’s power is 64/100 I won’t waste anytime on these anymore," noted one prominent cricket performance analyst on X. Washington Sundar and David Miller Confront Each Other in Drinks Break During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
'Clueless'
Harro Iam clueless to be honest 😂😂😂
I don't know on what parameters are these defined. One thing Iam sure about is if some one says Miller's power is 64/100 i won't waste anytime on these anymore
— Prasanna (@prasannalara) February 23, 2026
Fan Clearly Shows His Frustration
Wtf is this? Tilak Varma above experienced player like David Miller? Who is the statsman pls tell me? Tilak Varma isn't even 1% of David Miller, Killer Miller that is. Miller took revenge on Hardik and India. Audacity to compare stats of Tilak Varma with…
— Rohan AD (@RohanAD6) February 23, 2026
'This is A Joke'
Power...
David Miller 64
Tilak Varma 97 OMG 😳
This is a joke
— HABIB TAREEN (@HabibTareen3) February 23, 2026
'Shocked'
Star Sports showed Tilak Varma's power game as 97 out of 100, and David Miller 64 out of 100.
— Mr. Cricket UAE (@mrcricketuae) February 23, 2026
'Will Never-Ever Believe'
I will never ever believe David Miller having less power than Tilak Varma
— FPL GOAT (@FPLGOAT7) February 23, 2026
Beyond the broadcast controversy, the match highlighted significant middle-order concerns for the defending champions. India collapsed to a 76-run defeat, failing to chase 188 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following the loss, India’s Net Run Rate has taken a severe hit, dropping to -3.80. With upcoming Super 8 fixtures against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, the team management faces calls to rethink the middle-order structure.
