Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arrived in the "City of Lakes" on Monday, February 23, 2026, ahead of their highly anticipated wedding later this week. The couple, who recently went public with their relationship, landed at Maharana Pratap Airport via a commercial flight, accompanied by a small group of family and close associates. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for ‘VIROSH’ Love (See Posts)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding Venue - Watch Video

‘VIROSH’ Wedding

The couple officially confirmed their union on Sunday night in a joint social media post, revealing that the ceremony would be titled "The Wedding of VIROSH." The name is a tribute to their fans, who combined "Vijay" and "Rashmika" into the moniker years before the couple personally acknowledged their romance.

Secluded Venue at ITC Mementos

While several luxury hotels were rumoured to be in the running, the ceremony has been confirmed to take place at ITC Mementos by Ekaaya, located approximately 25 kilometres outside Udaipur. The sprawling estate, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is spread across an entire hill and features 117 private villas, its own river, a lake, and a private helipad. The choice of venue emphasizes the couple's desire for privacy. The property is completely secluded from public view, providing a fortress-like setting for what is being planned as an intimate three-day celebration beginning February 24. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Head to Udaipur Wedding With ‘No-Phone’ Rule, Pre-Nuptial Ad Shoot (Watch Video)

Wedding Gets Tight Security Cover

Security has been significantly stepped up at both the Udaipur airport and the venue perimeter. Reports indicate that an international security agency has been hired to work alongside local authorities to enforce a strict no-media policy and a "no-phone" rule for guests. The guest list is reportedly limited to approximately 100 people. While major film stars are largely absent from the main wedding list to maintain intimacy, the attendees include, immediate family members from both sides, a selected group of film directors who have worked closely with the couple, prominent politicians from Telangana.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Honour Fans With ‘VIROSH’ Name

In their official announcement, the Geetha Govindam co-stars penned a personal note to their supporters, acknowledging the "VIROSH" tag that has followed them since 2018. "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour," the note read. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation Box: What’s Inside! (Watch Video)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

Schedule of Events

The festivities are set to follow a traditional three-day timeline:

Feb 24: Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies.

Feb 25: Haldi ceremony.

Feb 26: The main wedding ceremony.

Following the private nuptials in Rajasthan, the couple is expected to host a grand, star-studded reception for their film industry peers in Hyderabad on March 4.

