Mumbai, February 23: Actress Zareen Khan on Monday shared an emotional note on social media as she marked her Islamic birthday on the 5th day of Ramadan, further revealing that her mother is currently hospitalized. Taking to her social media account, the actress wrote, “It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalized.” Zareen Khan’s Mother Hospitalised, ‘Veer’ Actress Urges Fans To Keep Her in Prayers.

She added, “I would request everyone of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that's going to be the greatest gift for me.” She accompanied the post with folded hands, a heart and sparkle emojis. On the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer and later featured in films such as Hate Story 3 and Housefull 2. In October last year, Zareen had revealed that her mother was hospitalized but was discharged soon after. Kanika Kapoor’s Viral Louis Vuitton ‘Paint Can’ Bag Costs INR 1.9 Lakh, Singer Talks About Accessory As Debate Erupts Online (Watch Video).

Taking to her social media account then, the 'Veer' actress had revealed that her mother was doing much better and had also been discharged from the hospital. She had taken to her social media account to upload an image of her posing with her mother in the hospital. Sharing the update, Zareen wrote, "Mom's much better (evil eye emoji) Taking her home today from the hospital. Big Thanks to each and every one of you who sent good wishes and prayers fr her...means the world to me (folded hands and red heart emoji) (sic).

