New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved renewal of contract of 461 part time vocational teachers in Delhi government schools and those aided by it, for academic year 2024-25, a note from Raj Niwas said on Friday.

The move will help overcoming shortage of vocational teachers for teaching subjects relating to NSQF (National Skill Quality Framework) which was introduced by the CBSE.

These teachers were engaged in providing education relating to fashion studies, stenography (English and Hindi), shorthand, beauty and wellness, web application, information and technology, accountancy and auditing, office procedures and practices, among other such courses.

