Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Lighthouse Learning Group (formerly known as EuroKids International) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to implement the Project Adarsh Anganwadi.

Under the MoU, Lighthouse Learning will transform some existing Anganwadis, expand infrastructure, bring in high-quality content and curriculum, teaching aids and conduct training sessions to enhance the skills of the staff, according to a statement.

This project would commence from Mumbai and would be taken to other major parts of Maharashtra.

“We are happy to partner with Lighthouse Learning for the upgradation of Smart Anganwadis to help support the education of young children. They will start with revamping a few existing Anganwadis in Mumbai immediately.

"We look forward to Lighthouse Learning taking this initiative to other parts of Maharashtra so that every child will soon have access to safe and hygienic centres,” state Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Lighthouse Learning will also help to ensure that each Anganwadi has hygienic and safe surroundings for children.

"We are delighted to support the Maharashtra government's mission to develop quality Anganwadis under the Project Adarsh Anganwadi. Our vision is to support and upgrade one Anganwadi for each pre-school we have in the state. It is our privilege to partner with the ministry of WCD and look forward to deeper collaborations in the future," Lighthouse Learning co-founder and Group CEO Prajodh Rajan added.

