Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 9 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday requested the Election Commission to limit the number of voters in the polling booths to 1100 during the upcoming local body elections.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sent a letter to the state Election Commission insisting on the demand.

In the letter, he termed the proposal to set up polling stations with 1300 and 1600 voters in panchayat and municipal areas, respectively, during the civic body polls as impractical.

More people arriving at booths would increase the workload of officials and thus lead to the formation of long queues outside polling booths, he explained.

The LoP further pointed out that this could lead to a situation in which many people may not be able to cast their votes.

In this circumstance, the number of voters in each polling station shall be limited to a maximum of 1,100 voters, regardless of rural or urban divide, Satheesan demanded.

