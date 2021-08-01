Puducherry, Aug 1 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday underscored the importance of breastfeeding, saying it would help babies develop a strong immune system and anti bodies.

"We should promote awareness among the mothers during the week-long celebration of breast feeding", she said in a virtual message on the occasion of Breastfeeding week.

The health of the mothers and the babies would increase immensely and hence adequate and strong awareness should be promoted among the people, Tamilisai, also a gynecologist, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)