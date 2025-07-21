New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its arm will set up the nation's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The plant, to be set up by Larsen & Toubro's wholly-owned arm L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for 25 years, supporting the Centre's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The plant, being developed under a build-own-operate model, will operate round the clock using green energy, aligning with IOCL's broader strategy to decarbonise its refining operations and contribute to the nation's net zero goals.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

"The decision to set up India's maiden green hydrogen plant validates our strategy to lead the nation's energy transition. This long-term project not only deepens our partnership with IOCL but also reinforces our capability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions," L&T Deputy Managing Director & President Subramaniam Sarma said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)