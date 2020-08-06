New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said its US-based subsidiary has inked a pact with ForDoz Pharma Corp regarding two complex injectable products that are in advanced stages of development.

As per the agreement, Lupin gets the exclusive rights to market and distribute the products in the US and its territories, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

The two assets are in the oncology and anti-infective therapeutic areas that, when approved, will provide affordable alternatives to patients and healthcare professionals, it added.

The products will be manufactured in ForDoz's US-based manufacturing site and the drug maker would also be responsible for the development and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, it added.

The Mumbai-based drug firm, on the other hand, will leverage its existing commercial infrastructure for marketing and distribution of the two assets, Lupin said.

"The partnered assets are a key, strategic addition to our complex injectables pipeline and will bolster our institutional business offering," Alok Sonig, CEO (US Generics) and global head (generics R&D and biosimilars) at Lupin, said.

He added that these assets will complement Lupin's ongoing organic research and development (R&D) efforts in complex assets, including inhalation and long-acting injectables, as well as biosimilars.

ForDoz Pharma Corp Founder and CEO James He said Lupin's leadership presence in the US will complement ForDoz's scientific and complex injectable manufacturing capability to bring affordable medicines to patients in an efficient manner.

