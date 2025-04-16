Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Industrial solutions provider Magma on Wednesday announced a USD 5-million fundraise in a round led by Capria Ventures.

Existing investors General Catalyst, Accion Venture Lab, and WEH Ventures also participated in the round, and the money raised will be deployed for expansion activities and tech investments, as per a statement.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

***** Vivriti Capital secures partial credit guarantee from GuarantCo on its Rs 200-cr NCDs

* Vivriti Capital on Wednesday said it has secured a partial credit guarantee from GuarantCo on its recently issued Rs 200 crore of non-convertible debentures, claiming to be the first non-bank lender to manage such support.

GuarantCo' maximum guarantee cover is 65 per cent of the principal value initially, and with no interim utilisation, this guarantee progressively extends to 100 per cent of the outstanding principal by the 27th month, as per a statement.

***** Belstar Microfinance launches gold loan services

* Muthoot Finance subsidiary Belstar Microfinance on Wednesday said it has launched its gold loan services.

It opened five branches in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telengana to undertake the activity, it said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)