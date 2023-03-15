Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against nearly two dozen persons for allegedly stealing electricity worth nearly Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged power theft was recently detected in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran, the official said.

Based on a complaint by Mahavitaran, the Murbad police booked 23 persons for allegedly stealing electricity, he said.

