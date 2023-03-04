Nagpur, March 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old man from Nagpur city has been arrested on the charge of seriously injuring another person for refusing to give him money for alcohol, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Shubham Ashok Matey approached Mahesh Santosh Nandanwar (31) around 7.15 pm on Friday when the latter was standing at the Telephone Exchange square, the official said.

Matey demanded money from Nandanwar saying he wanted to drink. He attacked Nandanwar with a knife after his demand was not complied with, he said.

Two passersby tried to nab Matey but he fled from the spot. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

The Lakadganj police later registered an attempt-to-murder case against Matey and arrested him, said the official.

