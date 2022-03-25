Latur, Mar 25 (PTI) A total of 365 cadets finished their 44-week course at the Border Security Force Training Camp in Chakur in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Friday.

They took part in the convocation ceremony and passing out parade at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground on Wednesday, which was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Praveen Rathore, he said.

The training staff comprised Assistant Commandant Kapil Chauhan, Deputy Commandants Neeraj Maan and Chetan Pakhale, and Assistant Commandant Uttam Kamble, the official added.

