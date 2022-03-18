Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) Five people were arrested for allegedly killing their friend in Shastri Nagar area of Thane, police said on Friday.

Sumit Raut was killed on March 16 after he intervened to stop a fight between two groups over mobile phone charging, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vartak Division) Nilesh Sonawane said Abhishek Kesarkar, Sahil Kamble, Raj Vanzari, Utkarsha Bansode and Amol Bansode have been arrested.

